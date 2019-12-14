Chino Hills Police asking for toys
The Chino Hills Police Department is collecting toys for children of all ages 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 19 at the police station, 14077 Peyton Drive.
The toys will be distributed to local families in need.
Residents are asked to donate an unwrapped toy with a minimum $10 value and bring it to the police station lobby where collection bins are placed.
Information: Sgt. Laura Addy at laddy@sbcsd.org or sheriff’s service specialist Dulce Stone at dstone@sbcsd.org.
Gift cards needed for teens
Caring for the Hills director Ned Rogers said on Tuesday that gift cards for teenagers are still needed for distribution by Caring for the Hills to needy residents in Los Serranos on Dec. 21.
The gift cards can be for fast-food restaurants like In-N-Out or retail shops, he said.
Volunteers are needed the afternoons of Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 18 to assemble Christmas food and toy baskets for the charitable organization. Volunteers are also needed Saturday, Dec. 21 for the distribution which takes place at noon at 15554 Cecelia Drive.
To donate, call volunteer Eddie Garcia, (562) 274-2522.
Breakfast with Santa today
Chino Hills Kiwanis Club’s Breakfast with Santa will be presented 9 to 11 a.m., today (Dec. 14) at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cost is $15 per person, no refunds.
Information: 364-2700.
Christmas concert at Living Word
A Christmas concert called “O Come Let Us Adore Him” will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Living Word Assembly Church in Chino, 11887 Telephone Ave. Coffee and holiday goodies will be served after the concert.
Information: 465-9500.
Community Chorus plans concert
Chino Valley Community Chorus will present “Lights! Camera! Christmas!” holiday songs from movies and more, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Admission is free.
Free Christmas party at church
Pastor Ruben Gutierrez invites the community to Praise Chapel Chino Valley’s annual “Christmas in the Community,” 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at 14562 Central Ave., Chino.
The free event will include nachos, beverages, haircuts, a mobile healthcare truck, toys to all children, raffles and face painting.
A “Trunk or Tree” will include decorated cars where candy is given out to children.
Information: (562) 843-6786.
Bingo Jan. 3 at Senior Center
A New Year’s Bingo Extravaganza will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 2 p.m.
The event, which is open to ages 21 and older, will include 10 games of bingo, a dinner and opportunities to win prizes.
Advance tickets are $20 and must be purchased at the Senior Center by Dec. 27.
Tickets at the door will be $25.
Information: 334-3271.
