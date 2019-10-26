‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ display
“Chino Halloween Town,” featuring “The Nightmare Before Christmas” themed display is back at the Traver home at 13031 Raintree Place, Chino.
All the characters are handmade. The annual display includes dramatic lighting and special effects.
Designers Greg Traver and Rory Quinn of Command G Design Group invite area residents to drop by and take selfies in front of the Halloween display.
Light battles at Lutheran church
Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran School will host its annual Harvest Festival Spooktacular, 4 to 8 p.m. today (Oct. 26) at the school, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
The school fundraiser will include music, game booths, train rides, face painters, a rock-climbing wall, giant slides, trampoline bungee, game truck, yard games, interactive light battle, vendor booths, silent auction and food.
Admission is free. Tickets for rides and game booths can be purchased at the event.
Howl-a-Ween at dog park
The fourth annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Park Day will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Oct. 26) at Vila Borba Dog Park on Butterfield Ranch Road at Pine Avenue in Chino Hills. It is sponsored by Dog Park for Chino Hills Committee.
A costume contest will be held at 1 p.m., for small, medium and large dogs with “zombie” trophies awarded. Judges will be Lisa Price, Dr. Chad Easthouse, Laura Montague and Councilman Peter Rogers. Cost to enter the contest is $5. Proof of pet vaccination is recommended.
Information: Rossana Mitchell-Arrieta, 597-3111.
Nightmare on Hickory Lane
Nightmare on Hickory Lane in Chino Hills, based on Chino Hills folklore, will have 80 computer-controlled lights, multiple projections and animatronics synchronized to a 25-minute soundtrack.
Full shows are 6:45, 7:15, and 7:45 p.m. today (Oct. 26).
Full shows at 6:45 and 7:15 p.m. (no 7:45 p.m. show) are Oct. 27 and 30.
Shows with lights only are 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 to 29.
Full shows will be held every 25 minutes on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.
The haunted house is located at 3909 Hickory Lane, east of Rolling Ridge Drive, south of Glen Ridge Drive.
Parking is along Hickory Creek Lane, on the right side of the residence.
Headless Horseman
The Headless Horseman will visit Carbon Canyon, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Western Hills Country Club’s parking lot, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road.
The event, hosted by the Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, will feature trunk or treat activities and booths.
Spookfest at Chino Spectrum
Chino Spectrum Towne Center will hold a Halloween Spookfest, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 in the Starbucks food court area, northwest corner of Pipeline and Grand/Edison avenues.
This is the center that includes Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, Marshalls and Best Buy.
There will be a trick or treating station where children can pick up bags to go trick or treating across the center.
There will also be games, crafts and a deejay playing Halloween-themed music.
A Halloween character will roam the property for photo opportunities.
Trunk or treat at Don Lugo High
Don Lugo High’s Class of 2020 will host a Halloween event for the community, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 with activities in the school parking lot at the corner of Pipeline and Chino avenues in Chino.
A free “trunk or treat” candy distribution from decorated cars will be featured, along with music, a photo booth, food vendors, and game tickets costing $1.
Information: 2020donlugo gradnight@gmail.com.
Free tacos, pizza at church festival
Victory Baptist Church will hold a Harvest Festival, 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at 14132 San Antonio St. (at Edison Avenue) in Chino.
The event will include contests, games, candy, tacos, pizza, snow cones, popcorn and cotton candy.
Rides are available for those who cannot drive to the event.
Information: 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Active Adults set pumpkin contest
The city of Chino Hills’ Active Adults 50+ will host a pumpkin decorating class and contest, noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Tickets are $2 per person and the event includes pumpkins and materials. All sales are final.
Registration: 364-2826 or chinohills.org/activeadults.
Outside dance show in Chino Hills
A lighted dance show with spooky animatronics will take place in Chino Hills, beginning at dusk, on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31, at the home of Michele Klemetson of the Academy of Russian Classical Ballet, 3866 Valle Vista Drive (at Rolling Ridge Drive).
Games, such as musical chairs, will take place during the event. Numerous prizes will be given all night, Ms. Klemetson said. Residents who have special talents may go on an open microphone. A costume contest will be held as scheduling permits. Ms. Klemetson will perform a Michael Jackson song, dressed as the singer.
Fire-breathing dragon
A very tall fire-breathing dragon that hides and then jumps into sight, flying ghosts, flying bats, pop-up ghosts, pop-up pumpkins, crawling spiders, “the thing in the mailbox,” a “hanged” man, dancing skeletons, and trash cans that try to eat visitors will haunt 13331 Branding Iron Place in Chino on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31.
Spooktacular at Ayala Park
The city of Chino’s annual Halloween Spooktacular will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in field 11 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
There will be guest appearances, trunk or treating, a costume contest, entertainment, giveaways and games.
Admission is free.
Information: 334-3258 or cityofchino.org/events.
Trick or Treat at The Shoppes
The City of Chino Hills will provide children ages 12 and under with a “safe and fun” trick-or-treating environment 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills’ Trick or Treat Oct. 31
The city of Chino Hills’ Trick or Treat will be 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
There will be candy and craft stations, a photo booth area and mobile recreation games.
A costume contest will begin at 4 p.m. Competition categories include 12 and under (various age groups) and groups (all ages).
Admission is free.
Information: chinohills.org/TrickorTreat.
Lifesong to host Harvest Festival
Lifesong Community Church’s Harvest Festival is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at the church, 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
CVCC Church trip or treat event
Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, will hold its annual “trip or treat” travel themed event at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Info: www.cvcchurch.org.
Gateway Karis to offer festival
Gateway Karis Church will host a free Fall Harvest Festival, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at 5885 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
There will be games, a photo booth, popcorn, candy, food and activities.
