Nightmare on Hickory Lane
Nightmare on Hickory Lane in Chino Hills is coming back this year and is bigger and better, according to the Willes family who hosts the event.
The haunted house, based on Chino Hills folklore, will have 80 computer-controlled lights, multiple projections and animatronics synchronized to a 25-minute soundtrack.
“Skeleton Bones and the Decomposers” will return to rattle bones, and the pumpkin trio will sing “The Greatest Show Unearthed.”
Fictional stories about the “green mist” from Aerojet illustrated by makeshift coffins that “washed out of the facility” will be told.
The family has added a 120-gallon “toxic” pond with ultraviolet “reactive” water. An 8-foot tall façade for the Hickory Hollow Cemetery has been added along with a 10-foot tall spider.
Shows with lights only are 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 to 24; and Oct. 28 to 29.
Full shows are 6:45, 7:15, and 7:45 p.m. today (Oct. 19) and Oct. 25 and 26.
Full shows at 6:45 and 7:15 p.m. (no 7:45 p.m. show) are Oct. 27 and 30.
Full shows will be held every 25 minutes on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.
The haunted house is located at 3909 Hickory Lane, east of Rolling Ridge Drive, south of Glen Ridge Drive.
Parking is along Hickory Creek Lane, on the right side of the residence.
The Willes family is asking for donations to Caring for the Hills’ Thanksgiving food drive where a “scare away hunger” trunk will be displayed. Girl Scout Troop 70874 is coordinating the food drive.
Petting zoo at Don Lugo farm fest
Don Lugo High’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) will host its annual Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Oct. 19) at the school’s farm in Chino.
Don Lugo is located at 13400 Pipeline Ave. The farm is located at the back of the campus. Its entrance is off Roswell Avenue, just south of Chino Avenue.
The festival will include food, games, a petting zoo and information booths.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 4 to 10, and free for children 3 years and under. Game tickets are 50 cents each.
Corn mazes, rides at Frosty’s
Frosty’s Forest Fall Festival, including a pumpkin patch, inflatables, games, rides and corn mazes, is open through Oct. 31 at the northeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue.
Festival hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 pm. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is free Monday through Thursday but there is a charge for most amenities.
Cost is $5 for ages 15 and older Friday through Saturday.
Halloween dance at Senior Center
A Spooky Senior Dance will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Costumes are encouraged. There will be live music by Paul Cavin and light refreshments will be served.
Information: 334-3271.
Light battles at Lutheran church
Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran School will host its annual Harvest Festival Spooktacular, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the school, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
The school fundraiser will include music, game booths, train rides, face painters, a rock-climbing wall, giant slides, trampoline bungee, game truck, yard games, interactive light battle, vendor booths, silent auction and food.
Admission is free. Tickets for rides and game booths can be purchased at the event.
Pumpkin carving for children set
Children will be able to carve a pumpkin at the Children’s Discovery workshop, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
The event is free, but advance registration is required at healthychino.eventbrite.com.
Information: 334-3478.
Howl-a-Ween at dog park
The fourth annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Park Day will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Vila Borba Dog Park on Butterfield Ranch Road at Pine Avenue in Chino Hills. It is sponsored by Dog Park for Chino Hills Committee.
A costume contest will be held at 1 p.m., for small, medium and large dogs with trophies awarded. Judges will be Lisa Price, Dr. Chad Easthouse, Laura Montague and Councilman Peter Rogers. Cost to enter the contest is $5.
Proof of pet vaccination is recommended.
Information: Rossana Mitchell-Arrieta, 597-3111.
Cal Poly Pumpkin Patch now open
Cal Poly Pomona’s annual Pumpkin Patch is open Tuesday through Sunday through Halloween, Oct. 31.
It is located near the college’s Farm Store at 4102 S. University Drive, Pomona (near Temple Avenue).
Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Activities include corn maze, a sunflower field, and country fair that includes a squash tunnel, games and photo props. A petting farm, pony rides, hay wagon rides and duck races are available on weekends.
Admission is free, but some activities have a fee. Guests may purchase an activity wristband for $11 that provides unlimited access except the pony rides.
Pumpkins from the big patch are $6 each and pumpkins from the Kids Patch are $5 each.
A dark corn maze is open 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for a separate admission cost.
Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Headless Horseman
The Headless Horseman will visit Carbon Canyon, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Western Hills Country Club’s parking lot, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road.
The event, hosted by the Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, will feature trunk or treat activities and booths.
Free tacos, pizza at church festival
Victory Baptist Church will hold a Harvest Festival, 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at 14132 San Antonio St. at Edison Avenue in Chino.
The event will include contests, games, candy, tacos, pizza, snow cones, popcorn, and cotton candy. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to the event.
Information: 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Trunk or treat at Don Lugo High
Don Lugo High’s Class of 2020 will host a Halloween event for the community, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 with activities in the school parking lot at the corner of Pipeline and Chino avenues in Chino.
A free “trunk or treat” candy distribution from decorated cars will be featured, along with music, a photo booth, food vendors, and game tickets costing $1.
Information: 2020donlu gogradnight@gmail.com.
Active Adults set pumpkin contest
The city of Chino Hills’ Active Adults 50+ will host a pumpkin decorating class and contest, noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Tickets are $2 per person and include pumpkins and materials. Registration: 364-2826 or chinohills.org/activeadults.
Senator Leyva to host Día de Los Muertos event
State Senator Connie Leyva, representing District 20 that includes Chino, will host a community event for Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), the Mexican holiday that honors the deceased, from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 at the senator’s office in Pomona, 101 West Mission Blvd., suite 111.
The public is invited to bring photos of passed loved ones to the office during weekday business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Thursday, Oct. 31. The photos will be displayed on an alter and refreshments will be served at the event.
RSVPs requested by Oct. 31. Click on the website flyer at SD20.senate.ca.gov or call 469-1110.
