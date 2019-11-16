Boutique, bake shoppe today
Personalized Christmas ornaments, floral and home items, vintage Christmas décor, handmade signs, quilts, homemade soap, etched glass and jewelry will be among the items sold by more than 30 vendors at the second annual Christmas Boutique and Bake Shoppe 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Nov. 16) at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: 606-4848.
Women hosting Christmas gala
The Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection will hold a Christmas Gala that will include raising funds for charity from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave. in Chino Hills.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for shopping.
The event will include vendors, drawings, a bake sale, and a silent auction for gift baskets and gift cards.
Anna Johns will speak about taking a step of faith and seeing clearly as a result.
Cost is $20. Reservations: Paula Milberger, 636-8144.
Home tour, boutique for Priceless Pets
Priceless Pet Rescue, a non-profit, no-kill pet rescue with adoption centers in Chino Hills, Claremont and Costa Mesa, will benefit from a Home Tour and Holiday Boutique, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at the historic Grace Manor, 5077 Old Ranch Road, La Verne.
There will be craft vendors, Santa photos, petting zoo and pet adoptions.
Cost is $10. Santa photos are $15 each. Dogs on leashes are welcome.
Boys Republic Bakery sales
Boys Republic’s student bakery in Chino Hills will sell baked items the week of Thanksgiving: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving).
Pies will be $7 and breads or rolls (12-pack) will be $6. Other items to be sold include breakfast pastries, brownies, cheesecake, pumpkin cheesecake, coconut macaroons, cookies, fruit tarts, pecan tarts, pumpkin bread, Rice Krispy squares, coconut magic bars and Sock-it-to-me Cake.
Boys Republic, a residential treatment center for troubled youth, is located at 1907 Boys Republic Drive (east of The Shoppes at Chino Hills).
Place advance orders at 628-1217, ext. 267 or by email at bakery@boysrepub lic.org.
Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec. 3
The City of Chino will present its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 on the city hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
Santa will make an appearance and the Chino Community Chorus will sing holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served.
Information: 334-3306.
Active Adults Christmas luncheon
A Christmas Luncheon for City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ will be 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cost is $5, limited to Chino Hills residents.Tickets are on sale at the community center. Information: 364-2700.
