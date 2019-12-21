Santa shared some of the letters he received from children in the Chino Valley.
Dear Santa CLAUS,
My name is Samuel. I am 10 years old. I was good this year. For Christmis I want gta5, fortnight, Battlefield, hitman2, red dead redemption2, borderlands3, movies, books, call of duty modem warfare, Ghost recon breakpoint, iphone11, Nintendo switch, farcry5, ps4.
Love,
Samuel Cervantes-Vera
Chino
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. My grades are getting a lot better. This Christmas I want a Fujifilm Instax Mini 7s Bundle, VR/seatable, “Robucks,” “Real Unicorn,” a big kids car and maybe “new glasses.” I also like to help you on Christmas eve. It’s ok to say no. Well Santa, for the two weeks I am gonna be helpful and more nice. Thanks for reading this letter.
Your beliver,
Olivia Aptekar, 8, Chino Hills
P.S. Try to write me back. Thanks!
Dear Santa,
I want Dued Perfect huver cup. I want to hope everyone to have a great Christmas. I’m 8 years old.
From,
Dominick Gilliland
Cub Scouts Pack 205, Chino
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a Captain Underpants book. Also I want other people to have a good Christmas.
From,
Tyler Kysumoto, 7
Cub Scout Pack 205, Chino
Dear Santa,
Can you please give me a small strike freedom gundam. Also, I hope to make my family to have a great life.
From,
Austin, 8
Cub Scout Pack 205, Chino
Dear Santa,
I want a toy limo because I am doing my homework and I am listing to my teacher. I want to have some Frozon 2 toy for my sister.
From,
Macray, 8
Cub Scout Pack 205
Dear Santa,
Can you give me a toy nukes, toy Godzillas, toys of scp 096, toys of 106,50,00,000,90,00,00,02 that I can fly, shin Godzilla 2000, Godzilla 2000, 3 ft Godzilla eath, 4 ft Gudora of the anamatira univers, 96, call of duty games, Hisia godzilla, or a burning godzilla, 20,0006, 7 ft Mont Everest, 4 ft scp 096, a maze game on videos, 3 ft scp 103, Godzilla fanil wars, 2 ft burj khelifa, 8 ft Mountin on Mars, and I would like to see my papajoe.
From,
Aaron Hutinson, 7
Cub Scout Pack 205
