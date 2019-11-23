Holiday event today for children
A holiday event for families featuring puppets, festive cookies, snacks, apple cider, hot chocolate, music, art, sign language and a Thanksgiving elf made of material and paper will be held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today (Nov. 23) at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The free event will be hosted by Project CHELA and MR2 Elite Soccer Training.
Project CHELA is a nonprofit organization that promotes family bonding and was founded by Chino Hills resident and social worker Tanya Flores in 2003.
CHELA is an acronym for “children helping each other learn and achieve.”
Ms. Flores said the event is about gratitude and finding miracles for children and families, including those with challenges and people with disabilities.
Registration is not required.
Information: Ms. Flores, 573-6319.
Toys for Tots drive until Dec. 12
The Chino Hills Self Storage will hold a Toys for Tots drive until Thursday, Dec. 12.
Residents are asked to drop off new unwrapped toys at 15315 Red Barn Court at the corner of Fairfield Ranch Road, northeast of the 71 Freeway, in Chino Hills.
Information: 342-7692.
Boys Republic Bakery sales
Boys Republic’s student bakery in Chino Hills will sell baked items the week of Thanksgiving: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving).
Pies will be $7 and breads or rolls (12-pack) will be $6. Pie flavors include apple, berry, blueberry, pumpkin, sweet potato, and cherry. Bread and roll flavors include Hawaiian, rosemary, basil garlic, parmesan cheese, cranberry walnut, mushroom, sundried tomato, herb, and Kalamata olive.
Other items to be sold include breakfast pastries, brownies, cheesecake, pumpkin cheesecake, coconut macaroons, cookies, fruit tarts, pecan tarts, pumpkin bread, Rice Krispy squares, coconut magic bars and Sock-it-to-me Cake.
Boys Republic, a residential treatment center for troubled youth, is located at 1907 Boys Republic Drive (east of The Shoppes at Chino Hills).
Place advance orders at 628-1217, ext. 267 or by email at bakery@boysrepub lic.org.
Home tour, boutique Nov. 30
Priceless Pet Rescue, a non-profit, no-kill pet rescue with adoption centers in Chino Hills, Claremont and Costa Mesa, will benefit from a Home Tour and Holiday Boutique, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at the historic Grace Manor, 5077 Old Ranch Road, La Verne.
There will be craft vendors, Santa photos, petting zoo and pet adoptions.
Cost is $10. Santa photos are $15 each. Dogs on leashes are welcome.
Theatre will present holiday tale
“A Christmas Carol,” the story of a miserable miser who hates Christmas but has a change of heart after a visit by three ghosts, will be presented by the Chino Community Theatre on weekends Nov. 30 to Dec. 21 at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 7th St., Chino.
The production of the Charles Dicken story is the same that was presented in 2014 by the theatre group. It will be directed by Jeff Deards, Jr.
Performances are: 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21; and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Performances at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15 are already sold out.
Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors (ages 60 and older).
Reserving seats in advance is recommended through SeatYourself at chinocommu nitytheatre.org.
Information: 590-1149.
Chino Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec. 3
The city of Chino will present its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 on the city hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
Santa will make an appearance and the Chino Community Chorus will sing holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served.
The Chino City Council meeting will be held afterwards, beginning at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.
Information: 334-3306.
Christmas luncheon set
A Christmas Luncheon for City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ will be 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cost is $5, limited to Chino Hills residents. Tickets are on sale at the community center. Information: 364-2700.
Winter landscape painting
A paint night for adults 18 and over will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5 at Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The event is free and painting supplies will be provided.
The class will be conducted with a step-by-step tutorial.
Registration is not required. Information: 590-5380.
Curt Hagman sets holiday open house
County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman, who represents Chino and Chino Hills in San Bernardino County’s 4th District, will hold a Christmas open house, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Chino Hills City Hall lobby, 14000 City Center Drive.
Appetizers will be served.
Reservations are required at https://supervisorhagman.eventbrite.com.
Information: 465-5265.
Chino Hills tree Lighting Dec. 7
The city of Chino Hills’ tree lighting and holiday event will be 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Chino Hills government center, 14000 City Center Drive.
The tree lighting will begin at 6:15 p.m. Santa will visit 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be strolling carolers, refreshments and a mailbox for letters to Santa.
Want a visit from Santa?
Santa Claus will make house calls in Chino Hills, visiting Dec. 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, from 4 to 9:30 p.m.
Cost is $40 per 15-minute visit. Space is limited and early registration is recommended. Information: 364-2700.
Green guy available for breakfast
Breakfast with the Grinch will be 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 in the Youth Activity Room at the city of Chino’s Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St.
A fee will be charged, and registration is required at 334-3261.
DJ at Santa event at Hills library
A DJ will be featured at a Christmas party with Santa Claus and friends, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The party will include making a reindeer necklace and other crafts. Face painters and balloon artists will be on hand. For every 15 items checked out, a large inflatable candy cane will be awarded.
Information: 590-5380.
Holiday Home Tour benefits foundation
Three decorated homes -- two in Chino Hills and one in Chino -- will open to the public 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 for the third annual Holiday Home Tour, hosted by the Chino Hills Community Foundation.
The tours will be followed by a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception 6 to 8 p.m. at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The event includes a musical group from Chino Hills High, raffle prizes, a silent auction and Santa Claus.
The self-guided tours include docents to share information on the homes.
Tickets are $40 per person and are available at chinohillshometour.com, the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, and the recreation department at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Make A Child Smile Dec. 11 at Walmart
Approximately 100 pre-selected Chino Valley school district students will shop with a firefighter or law enforcement officer at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Walmart on Grand Avenue in Chino during the annual Make a Child Smile event.
The holiday celebration is hosted and funded by the Chino Valley Fire District and Chino Valley Fire Foundation.
School buses containing the students and their chaperones will be escorted by law enforcement and fire department vehicles, with flashing lights and sirens, to the store. Chino Valley firefighters and staff, Chino and Chino Hills police, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol officers will welcome the children as they arrive and assist them during a shopping spree. Each student is given more than $100 to select gifts for themselves and their family.
In addition, the students will be treated to snacks and crafts and have their photo taken with Santa Claus.
Boat Parade Dec. 13
The Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills Boat Parade will be 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
Festively decorated boats towed by vehicles will travel along Peyton Drive to Boys Republic.
Peyton Drive will be closed between Eucalyptus Avenue and Boys Republic Drive for approximately one hour prior to the parade.
Candy will be distributed by city staff members along the route.
An after-party will be held at 7 p.m. at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive. Guests can take a close-up look at the decorated boats. There will be photos with Santa, hot beverages and dessert, entertainment and children’s games. Boat parade awards will be presented.
The parade began in 1991 to spoof the incorporation movement that year.
Information: 364-2700.
Christmas parade, fair Dec. 14
The Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair returns to town, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
The parade, featuring floats, bands, local youth group members in holiday costumes, classic cars, equine units and dignitaries, begins at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue, travels east to Central Avenue and south to city hall lawn (corner of D Street).
A craft/vendor fair and free carnival rides will be offered 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in city hall area.
Entertainment will be presented 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the city hall stage.
A Santa’s Village will be offered 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Youth Museum, corner of D and Sixth streets. Admission is free.
The city is currently accepting vendor applications at cityofchino.org/parade. Volunteers are also needed for the event and may apply at cityofchino.org/volunteer or call 334-3530.
