Chino Hills Police asking for toys
The Chino Hills Police Department is collecting toys for children of all ages 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 19 at the police station, 14077 Peyton Drive.
The toys will be distributed to local families in need.
Residents are asked to donate an unwrapped toy with a minimum $10 value and bring it to the police station lobby where collection bins are placed.
Information: Sgt. Laura Addy at laddy@sbcsd.org or sheriff’s service specialist Dulce Stone at dstone@sbcsd.org.
Toys for Tots drive until Dec. 12
The Chino Hills Self Storage will hold a Toys for Tots drive through Thursday, Dec. 12.
Residents are asked to drop off new unwrapped toys at 15315 Red Barn Court at the corner of Fairfield Ranch Road, northeast of Highway 71, in Chino Hills.
Information: 342-7692.
Santa to make house calls
Santa Claus will make house calls in Chino Hills, visiting 4 to 9:30 p.m. today (Dec. 7), Dec. 8, 13, 14, 15.
Cost is $40 per 15-minute visit. Space is limited and early registration is recommended. Information: 364-2700.
Breakfast with the Grinch
Breakfast with the Grinch will be 9 to 11 a.m. today (Dec. 7) in the Youth Activity Room at the city of Chino’s Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St.
A fee will be charged, and registration is required at 334-3261.
DJ at Santa event at Hills library
A DJ will be featured at a Christmas party with Santa Claus and friends, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The party will include making a reindeer necklace and other crafts. Face painters and balloon artists will be on hand. Santa will be available for photo opportunities.
For every 15 items checked out, a large inflatable candy cane will be awarded.
Information: 590-5380.
Soroptimist plan ornament auction
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. is hosting its annual Holiday Ornament Auction, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Centro Basco restaurant, 13432 Central Ave., Chino. Admission is free.
A social hour with a no-host bar will be held 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the auction led by member Karen Comstock, Chino’s former chief of police.
The proceeds will be used to benefit women and children in the community.
Information: 628-0131 or (951) 453-1416.
Breakfast with Santa Dec. 14
Chino Hills Kiwanis Club’s Breakfast with Santa will be presented 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cost is $15 per person, no refunds.
Information: 364-2700.
Chorus plans holiday concert
Chino Valley Community Chorus will present “Lights! Camera! Christmas!” holiday songs from movies and more, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Admission is free.
The chorus, which is comprised of people who enjoy singing, meets regularly and performs at community events, including the city of Chino’s tree lighting ceremony and the Chino Hills city council meeting during the holiday season.
Information and sponsorship opportunities: chino chorus@gmail.com.
Caring for the Hills seeks volunteers
Volunteers are needed the afternoons of Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 18 to assemble Christmas food and toy baskets for Caring for the Hills, the organization that helps the needy in the Los Serranos area. Volunteers are also needed Saturday, Dec. 21 for the distribution which takes place at noon on Cecelia Drive.
Gift cards for teens are especially needed, said Ned Rogers, who leads Caring for the Hills.
To donate, call volunteer Eddie Garcia, (562) 274-2522.
New Year’s bingo at Senior Center
A New Year’s Bingo Extravaganza will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 2 p.m.
The event, which is open to ages 21 and older, will include 10 games of bingo, a dinner and opportunities to win prizes.
Advance tickets are $20 and must be purchased at the Senior Center by Dec. 27.
Tickets at the door will be $25.
Information: 334-3271.
