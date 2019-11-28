Toys for Tots drive until Dec. 12
The Chino Hills Self Storage will hold a Toys for Tots drive until Thursday, Dec. 12.
Residents are asked to drop off new unwrapped toys at 15315 Red Barn Court at the corner of Fairfield Ranch Road, northeast of Highway 71, in Chino Hills.
Information: 342-7692.
Boys Republic to sell holiday food
Boys Republic’s student bakery in Chino Hills will sell baked items 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Nov. 28).
Pies will be $7 and breads or rolls (12-pack) will be $6.
Other items are also available.
Boys Republic, a residential treatment center for troubled youth, is located at 1907 Boys Republic Drive (east of The Shoppes at Chino Hills).
Place advance orders at 628-1217, ext. 267 or by email at bakery@boysrepub lic.org.
Chino tree lighting ceremony Dec. 3
The city of Chino will present its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 on the city hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
Santa will make an appearance and the Chino Community Chorus will sing holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served.
The Chino City Council meeting will be held afterwards, beginning at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.
Information: 334-3306.
Lights 4 Laiken in 12th year
The community is invited to a Christmas block party at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6085 Joaquin St., Chino, near Chino and Magnolia avenues to honor the memory of 13-year-old Laiken Kenwood who died from acute lymphocytic leukemia in April 2008.
Laiken’s mother, Stacey Fenwrick, has hosted the party for the past 12 years with her husband Jim, because of Laiken’s love for Christmas lights.
She said many consider the event the kickoff to their Christmas season.
The celebration will include a face painter, photo booth, DJ, cookies, hot chocolate, and hand-crafted ornaments commemorating Laiken.
Information: Mrs. Fenwrick, 720-7178.
Christmas luncheon for 50+
A Christmas Luncheon for City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ will be 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cost is $5, limited to Chino Hills residents.
Tickets are on sale at the community center. Information: 364-2700.
Winter scene paint night
A paint night for adults 18 and over will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5 at Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The event is free and painting supplies will be provided.
The class will be conducted with a step-by-step tutorial.
Registration is not required. Information: 590-5380.
Hagman to host holiday open house
County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman, who represents Chino and Chino Hills in San Bernardino County’s 4th District, will hold a Christmas open house, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Chino Hills City Hall lobby, 14000 City Center Drive.
Appetizers will be served.
Reservations are required at https://supervisorhagman.eventbrite.com.
Information: 465-5265.
Chino Hills tree lighting Dec. 7
The city of Chino Hills’ tree lighting and holiday event will be 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Chino Hills government center, 14000 City Center Drive.
The tree lighting will begin at 6:15 p.m. Santa will visit 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be strolling carolers, refreshments and a mailbox for letters to Santa.
Reindeer Romp registration
The 8th annual Reindeer Romp 5K and 10K Run/Walk will be held the morning of Saturday, Dec. 7 near the Chino Valley YMCA building on Edison Avenue (between Central and Oaks avenues).
The Kids Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. Participating children must be 8 years old or younger. The 5 and 10K runs begin at 8:15 a.m.
Cost is $15 for the children’s run if paid through Tuesday, Nov. 26, or $20 after that date. The 5K is $25 and the 10K is $40 if paid through Tuesday, Nov. 26. The cost rises $5 after that date. Proceeds benefit the Chino Valley YMCA.
Registration: racewire.com.
Information: Chino Valley YMCA at 597-7445.
Santa to visit homes in Hills
Santa Claus will make house calls in Chino Hills, visiting Dec. 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, from 4 to 9:30 p.m.
Cost is $40 per 15-minute visit. Space is limited and early registration is recommended. Information: 364-2700.
Grinch available for breakfast
Breakfast with the Grinch will be 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 in the Youth Activity Room at the city of Chino’s Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St.
A fee will be charged, and registration is required at 334-3261.
DJ at Santa event at Hills library
A DJ will be featured at a Christmas party with Santa Claus and friends, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The party will include making a reindeer necklace and other crafts. Face painters and balloon artists will be on hand.
For every 15 items checked out, a large inflatable candy cane will be awarded.
Information: 590-5380.
Christmas tour to benefit foundation
Three decorated homes — two in Chino Hills and one in Chino — will open to the public 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 for the third annual Holiday Home Tour, hosted by the Chino Hills Community Foundation.
The tours will be followed by a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception 6 to 8 p.m. at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The event includes a musical group from Chino Hills High, raffle prizes, a silent auction and Santa Claus.
The self-guided tours include docents to share information on the homes.
Tickets are $40 per person and are available at chino hillshometour.com, the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, and the recreation department at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Make A Child Smile Dec. 11 at Walmart
Approximately 100 pre-selected Chino Valley school district students will shop with a firefighter or law enforcement officer at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Walmart on Grand Avenue in Chino during the annual Make a Child Smile event.
The holiday celebration is hosted and funded by the Chino Valley Fire District and Chino Valley Fire Foundation.
School buses containing the students and their chaperones will be escorted by law enforcement and fire department vehicles, with flashing lights and sirens, to the store. Chino Valley firefighters and staff, Chino and Chino Hills police, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol officers will welcome the children as they arrive and assist them during a shopping spree. Each student is given more than $100 to select gifts for themselves and their family.
In addition, the students will be treated to snacks and crafts and have their photo taken with Santa Claus.
Christmas parade, Fair Dec. 14
The Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair returns to town, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
The parade, featuring floats, bands, local youth group members in holiday costumes, classic cars, equine units and dignitaries, begins at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue, travels east to Central Avenue and south to the city hall lawn (corner of D Street).
A craft/vendor fair and free carnival rides will be offered 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the city hall area.
Entertainment will be presented 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the city hall stage.
A Santa’s Village will be offered 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Youth Museum, corner of D and Sixth streets. Admission is free.
The city is currently accepting vendor applications at cityofchino.org/parade. Volunteers are also needed for the event and may apply at cityofchino.org/volunteer or call 334-3530.
Breakfast with Santa Dec. 14
Chino Hills Kiwanis Club’s Breakfast with Santa will be presented 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cost is $15 per person, no refunds.
Information: 364-2700.
Chorus plans holiday concert
Chino Valley Community Chorus will present “Lights! Camera! Christmas!” holiday songs from movies and more, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3332 Eucalyptus Ave., Chi no Hills.
Admission is free.
The chorus, which is comprised of people who enjoy singing, meets regularly and performs at community events, including the city of Chino’s tree lighting ceremony and the Chino Hills city council meeting during the holiday season.
Information and sponsorship opportunities: chinochorus@gmail.com.
Bingo Jan. 3 at Senior Center
A New Year’s Bingo Extravaganza will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 2 p.m.
The event, which is open to ages 21 and older, will include 10 games of bingo, a dinner and opportunities to win prizes.
Advance tickets are $20 and must be purchased at the senior Center by Dec. 27. Tickets at the door will be $25. Information: 334-3271.
