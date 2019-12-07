CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 344
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 26, 2019, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 344 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING (19MCA03) TITLE 16 (DEVELOPMENT CODE) OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE, SECTION 16.58.080 ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES, 16.68.080 CONDITIONAL USE PERMITS, 16.78.050 MINOR USE PERMITS AND DETERMINING THAT THE MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDMENT IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.
The Ordinance amends Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Section 16.58.080 Administrative Procedures, 16.68.080 Conditional Use Permits, 16.78.050 Minor Use Permits.
Ordinance No. 344 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Moran, Bennett, Johsz, Marquez, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 344 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: December 4, 2019
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, December 7, 2019 712-19
