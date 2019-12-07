HEIGHTS CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
NON-DISCRIMINATORY
POLICY AS TO STUDENTS
Heights Christian Schools – Chino Hills Preschool admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to the students of the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of the color, race, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admission policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school administered programs. For information on enrollment please call 909-627-6678
