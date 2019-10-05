CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2019-016

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2019-016
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO AMENDING PROVISIONS OF THE CITY OF CHINO’S PURCHASING ORDINANCE, AT CHAPTER 3.32 OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE.
Ordinance No. 2019-016 updates Chino Municipal Code Chapter 3.32 as it pertains to the City’s purchasing system and resulting from the adoption of City Council Resolution No. 2019-016 electing for the City to be subject to the Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act. Namely, this ordinance will update specific definitions, purchasing approval authority, purchasing procedures, purchase order procedures, professional services agreements, emergency purchases, and expenditures for public projects,
Introduction of Ordinance No. 2019-016 was approved by the Chino City Council on October 1, 2019 by the following votes:
AYES: Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove, Lucio, Rodriguez
NOES: None
ABSENT: None.
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: October 5, 2019 590-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.