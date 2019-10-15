TRILEAF CORP - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE
ellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 70-foot tall Obelisk Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 6711 Bickmore Avenue, Chino, San Bernardino County, CA 91708. Lat: 33-57-34.21 Long: -117-39-29.24. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1142983.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Emily Senne, e.senne@trileaf.com, 2121 W Chandler Blvd, Suite 108, Chandler, AZ 85224, 480-850-0575.
Published: Oct. 12,2019 602-19
