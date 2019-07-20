SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NOS. 2019-007 AND 2019-009
Ordinance No. 2019-007:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 3.40, “DEVELOPMENT IMPACT FEES,” TO INCLUDE UPDATED PROCEDURES AND STANDARDS PERTAINING TO ANNUAL REIMBURSEMENTS, CREDITS, AND FEE CALCULATIONS, AND TO INCORPORATE REVISIONS TO THE UPDATED DIF REPORT AND MASTER FACILITIES PLAN
Ordinance No. 2019-009:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 3.45, “THE PRESERVE DEVELOPMENT IMPACT FEES,” TO INCLUDE UPDATED PROCEDURES AND STANDARDS PERTAINING TO ANNUAL REIMBURSEMENTS, CREDITS, AND FEE CALCULATIONS, AND TO INCORPORATE REVISIONS TO THE UPDATED DIF REPORT AND MASTER FACILITIES PLAN
Ordinance Nos. 2019-007 and 2019‑009 incorporate revisions to the Citywide and The Preserve Development Impact Fee Nexus and Calculation Report and Master Facilities Plan in addition to, updates to the Development Impact Fee Ordinances Chapters 3.40 and 3.45 regarding policies and procedures for development impact fee reimbursement, credits and fee calculations.
Introduction of Ordinance Nos. 2019-007 and 2019.009 was approved by the Chino City Council on July 16, 2019 by the following votes:
AYES: Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove, Lucio, Rodriguez
NOES: None.
ABSENT: None.
A copy of the full text of each Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: July 20, 2019 419-19
