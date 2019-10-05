CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2019-013

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2019-013
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SELECTED PROVISIONS OF THE ZONING CODE (TITLE 20 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE) OF THE CITY OF CHINO. PL19-0062 (ZONE ORDINANCE AMENDMENT).
Ordinance No. 2019-013 consists of a proposed amendment to Title 20 (Zoning) of the Chino Municipal Code consisting of modifications and additions to Chapter 20.04 (Residential Land Uses), Chapter 20.05 (Mixed Use Land Uses), Chapter 20.06 (Commercial Land Uses), Chapter 20.07 (Industrial Land Uses), Chapter 20.08 (Agricultural, Open Space, and Public Land Uses), Chapter 20.09 (Overlay Districts), Chapter 20.10 (Standards for all Development and Land Uses), Chapter 20.11 (Accessory Structures), Chapter 20.17 (Design Standards), Chapter 20.18 (Parking), Chapter 20.21 (Standards for Specific Land Uses), Chapter 20.23 (Administration), and Chapter 20.24 (Glossary). The proposed project is determined to be exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3), Review for Exemption.
Introduction of Ordinance No. 2019-013 was approved by the Chino City Council on October 1, 2019 by the following votes:
AYES: Ulloa, Haughey, Lucio, Hargrove & Rodriguez
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: October 5, 2019 591-19
