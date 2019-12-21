SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-020

     AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 8.80 REGULATING CAMPING, AND CHAPTER 12.20 REGULATING CONDUCT IN PUBLIC PARKS, TO ADDRESS CHANGES IN LAW BROUGHT ABOUT BY MARTIN V. BOISE

     Ordinance No. 2019-020 amends Chapters 8.80 and 12.20 of the Chino Municipal Code to address changes in federal law regarding camping on public property. Specifically the proposed revisions provide that enforcement officers may not issue criminal or administrative citations for camping in a public place or sleeping in a vehicle in a public place  unless the enforcement officer is able to make an affirmative determination that a bed in shelter is practically available to that person. The revisions also establish criteria for determining when a bed is practically available.

     Adoption of Ordinance No. 2019-020 was approved by the Chino City Council on December 17, 2019 by the following votes:

AYES:     Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove, Lucio, Rodriguez

NOES:     None.

ABSENT: None

     A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.

Angela Robles, City Clerk

Publish:  December 21, 2019  744.19

CITY OF CHINO HILLS - ORDINANCE NO. 2019-020

