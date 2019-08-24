CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  CITY COUNCIL  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on September 3, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the following matter:
PL18-0066 (Land Conservation Contract Cancellation) – A request for the tentative cancellation of Williamson Act Land Conservation Contract No. 72-363 for an 18.5-acre property located at the northeast corner of Euclid and Bickmore Avenues (APN: 1056-111-01 and 1056-121-02 & 03). An Addendum to The Preserve Chino Sphere of Influence – Subarea 2 Final Environmental Impact Report (SCH# 2000121036) for Euclid Business Center has been prepared for the project pursuant to Section 15164 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines that identifies the project is within the scope of the EIR, which adequately describes the activity for the purposes of CEQA.
Applicant: Alere Property Group, LLC
Project Planner: Andrea Gilbert
Project Engineer: Mark Khudadatov
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on July 15, 2019 and recommended approval of the Tentative Cancellation of Williamson Act Land Conservation Contract No. 72‑363 (PL18-0066), and approved related land use entitlements for the Euclid Business Center project consisting of a Master Site Approval (PL18‑0070), Special Conditional Use Permit (PL18‑0071) and Site Approval (PL18-0072) to construct a 363,626-square foot business center consisting of 8 buildings ranging in size from 14,454 to 206,118 square feet.
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. All supporting environmental documentation is available on the City’s website at http://cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/community_development/planning/environmental_documents. Written comments will be accepted by the City Clerk through September 3, 2019, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Andrea Gilbert, Senior Planner at (909) 334-3328 or via email at agilbert@cityofchino.org.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish date: August 24, 2019
