CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2019-020

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2019-020
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 8.80 REGULATING CAMPING, AND CHAPTER 12.20 REGULATING CONDUCT IN PUBLIC PARKS, TO ADDRESS CHANGES IN LAW BROUGHT ABOUT BY MARTIN V. BOISE
Ordinance No. 2019-020 amends Chapters 8.80 and 12.20 of the Chino Municipal Code to address changes in federal law regarding camping on public property. Specifically the proposed revisions provide that enforcement officers may not issue criminal or administrative citations for camping in a public place or sleeping in a vehicle in a public place unless the enforcement officer is able to make an affirmative determination that a bed in shelter is practically available to that person. The revisions also establish criteria for determining when a bed is practically available.
Introduction of Ordinance No. 2019-020 was approved by the Chino City Council on December 3, 2019 by the following votes:
AYES: Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove, Rodriguez
NOES: None.
ABSENT: Lucio.
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: December 7, 2019 713-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.