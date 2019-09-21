CITY OF CHINO  - NOTICE OF  PLANNING COMMISSION  PUBLIC HEARING  

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on October 7, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following project:
PL19-0020 (Special Conditional Use Permit) – A request to construct a 1,160-square foot detached garage with a 1,160-square foot second story mezzanine for storage purposes, located in the RD1 (Residential) zoning district at 11645 Vernon Avenue (APN: 1014-251-07). The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines pursuant to Section 15303, Minor New Construction.
Applicant: Javier Hernandez
Project Planner: Ryan Murphy
Project Engineer: Felicia Marshall
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through October 7, 2019, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Ryan Murphy, Assistant Planner at (909) 334-3525 or via email at rmurphy@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: September 21, 2019
