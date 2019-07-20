MURROW CM - NOTICE INVITING OT BID

Notice Inviting to Bid
Bids will be opened in a public forum at 2:00 PM on August 8, 2019 for PROJECT TITLE: Landmark TR18903 Sewer and Storm Drain Improvements OWNER/DEVELOPER: Meritage Homes PROJECT ESTIMATE: $1,500,000; Fifty (50) Working Days. PLANS AND SPECS Available from Murow CM (Construction Oversight Consultant), a non-refundable payment of $20 for electronic version, contact Nicole Del Giacco at ndelgiacco@murowcm.com. BID SCHEDULE: Pre-Bid Meeting: July 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the construction entrance off Pipeline Ave., Bids Due: August 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Murow CM, 1151 Duryea Ave, Irvine, CA 92614. REQUIREMENTS: Bid Bond-10%, Labor and Material Payment and Performance Bond-100%, Prevailing Wage, Certified Payroll, DIR Public Works Registration and Owner Subcontract Agreement.
Publish: July 20, 27, 2019 421-19
