CHINO VALLEY INDEPENDENT FIRE DISTRICT - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE
INTENT TO PUBLISH SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE
THE CHINO VALLEY INDEPENDENT FIRE DISTRICT
WILL BE ADOPTING AN ORDINANCE ENTITLED:
ORDINANCE NO. 2019-01
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CHINO VALLEY INDEPENDENT FIRE DISTRICT, ADOPTING BY REFERENCE AND AMENDING THE 2019 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA FIRE CODE WITH ERRATA, AND THE 2018 INTERNATIONAL FIRE CODE REGULATING AND GOVERNING THE SAFEGUARDING OF LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM FIRE AND EXPLOSION HAZARDS, HAZARDOUS MATERIALS AND FROM CONDITIONS HAZARDOUS TO LIFE OR PROPERTY IN THE OCCUPANCY OF BUILDINGS AND PREMISES; PROVIDING FOR THE ISSUANCE OF PERMITS AND COLLECTION OF FEES; AND REPEALING FIRE CODE ORDINANCE NO. 2016-02 OF THE CHINO VALLEY INDEPENDENT FIRE DISTRICT
For the purpose of prescribing regulations governing conditions safeguarding life and property, the Chino Valley Independent Fire District (“District”) is proposing to adopt an ordinance (“Ordinance”) which adopts the 2019 California Fire Code with errata, based on the 2018 International Fire Code, relating to fire and explosion hazards, hazardous materials, and from conditions hazardous to life and property in the occupancy of buildings and premises; providing for the issuance of permits and collection of fees; and repealing Fire Code Ordinance No. 2016-02.
A certified copy of the full text of the proposed Ordinance, including the amendments to the 2019 California Fire Code, is available for review at the District’s Administrative Headquarters in the Clerk of the Board’s office located at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Also available for viewing on the Fire District’s website at www.chinovalleyfire.org.
On September 11, 2019, the District held the first reading by title only of the proposed Ordinance. On October 9, 2019, the District will hold a public hearing and consider conducting a second reading/adoption of the Ordinance, at the District’s Administrative Headquarters. At that time all interested parties are invited and encouraged to appear and be heard on the matter of adopting the Ordinance. If adopted, the Ordinance will become effective January 1, 2020.
A summary of Ordinance No. 2019-01 will be published within fifteen (15) days following adoption of the ordinance, and this summary will be posted at the District’s Administrative Headquarters along with the certified copy of the ordinance, containing the names of those Board Members voting and their votes or abstentions.
Contact: Danielle Barnes, Fire Marshal
(909) 902-5260
Publish: September 28, 2019 and October 5, 2019 541-19
