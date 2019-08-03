CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on August 19, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino Senior Center 13170 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following project:
PL19-0062 (Zone Ordinance Amendment) – A proposed amendment to Title 20 (Zoning) of the Chino Municipal Code consisting of modifications and additions to Chapter 20.04 (Residential Land Uses), Chapter 20.05 (Mixed Use Land Uses), Chapter 20.06 (Commercial Land Uses), Chapter 20.07 (Industrial Land Uses), Chapter 20.08 (Agricultural, Open Space, and Public Land Uses), Chapter 20.09 (Overlay Districts), Chapter 20.10 (Standards for all Development and Land Uses), Chapter 20.11 (Accessory Structures), Chapter 20.17 (Design Standards), Chapter 20.18 (Parking), Chapter 20.21 (Standards for Specific Land Uses), Chapter 20.23 (Administration), and Chapter 20.24 (Glossary). The proposed project is determined to be exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3), Review for Exemption.
Applicant: City of Chino
Project Planner: Brian Sitton
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through August 19, 2019, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Brian Sitton, Associate Planner at (909) 334-3422 or via email at bsitton@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: August 3, 2019 450-19
