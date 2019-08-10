CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NOS. 2019-010 AND 2019-011  

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NOS. 2019-010 AND 2019-011
Ordinance No. 2019-010:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, ADDING CHAPTER 12.22 OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE REGULATING PROHIBITED CONDUCT IN PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Ordinance No. 2019-011:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA AMENDING CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 8.28 REGARDING REGULATION OF AEROSOL CONTAINERS, MARKERS AND ETCHING TOOLS
Ordinance No. 2019-010 adds chapter 12.22 to the Chino Municipal Code (CMC) while Ordinance No. 2019-011 amends chapter 8.28 of the CMC. Ordinance No. 2019-010’s inclusion of CMC chapter 12.22 clarifies and defines the method for addressing inappropriate conduct in public buildings. Ordinance No. 2019-011 adds and clarifies the penalties, enforcement, and process for removing graffiti in the City of Chino. Additional penalties can include holding parents or guardians of minors who violate CMC 8.28 financially responsible for graffiti abatement and removal.
Adoption of Ordinance Nos. 2019-010 and 2019-011 was approved by the Chino City Council on August 7, 2019 by the following votes:
AYES: Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove, Lucio, Rodriguez
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of each Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: August 10, 2019 469-19
