CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on February 11, 2020, 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chamber of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, regarding the proposed allocation of the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) entitlement funds in the approximate amount of $385,500 and provide recommendations for Public Service Projects.
ALL INTERESTED PARTIES are invited and encouraged to attend the public hearing and to express their views. Due to time constraints and the number of persons who may wish to give oral testimony, time restrictions may be placed on oral testimony at the public hearing regarding this proposal. You may wish to make your comments in writing to insure that you are able to express yourself adequately. Please direct any correspondence to the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA, 91709.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at a public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION regarding this project may be obtained from Alma Hernandez, Senior Management Analyst, Community Services Department at (909) 364-2717, Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
DATED: January 29, 2020
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS
DATED: January 29, 2020
S/ Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday,
February 1, 2020 73-20
