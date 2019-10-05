CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE INVITING TO BID

NOTICE INVITING TO BID
PROJECT: IFB#20196025- EDISON AVENUE TRAFFIC SIGNAL MODIFICATIONS AND INTERCONNECT/COMMUNICATIONS PROJECT. Project Numbers: TR – 151/G7023, HSIPL 5188(021) Advantage I.D. 0815000056
SCOPE OF WORK:Available electronically through City of Chino PlanetBids https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=26384. Refer to Invitation Number “IFB #20196025.
BIDS DUE: 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Public Works Department Public Counter 1st Floor - 13220 Central Ave, Chino, CA 91710.
BONDS:10%Bid Bond.
FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS:
This Project is funded in part with Federal HSIP Funds and is subject to FHWA 1273 requirements. The Davis-Bacon Act Requirements shall be in effect and require payment of the current Federal Prevailing Wages (determination is in effect 10 days prior to the bid opening date). The recognized DBE GOAL is 9%. This Project is subject to Buy America requirements Section 1518 of MAP-21 (Title 23 of the United States Code, Section 313).
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Certified Payroll, Contractor’s License “A” or “C-10”, with ETA certification for Fiber Optic Cable. See Section 1770 of the California Labor Code for prevailing wage rate determinations: www.dir.ca.gov. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.
Publish: Oct. 5, 12, 19, 2019 584-19
