CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF CITY OF CHINO HILLS ORDINANCE NO. 349

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 349
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 11, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 349 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 13.05 UTILITY BILLING, SECTION 13.05.060 "BILLING AND COLLECTION - GENERALLY", SECTION 13.05.070 “LATE PAYMENT OF UTILITY BILLS”, SECTION 13.05.080 “DISPUTES”, SECTION 13.05.110 “PRORATION OF CHARGES”, SECTION 13.05.130 “NOTICES” AND SECTION 13.05.140 “DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE” AND FINDING THAT THIS ORDINANCE IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.
The Ordinance would amend Chapter 13.05 to reflect that utility bills will now be due upon presentation and water service is subject to disconnection if not paid within 60 days from the date of the bill. It will also state that the penalty will be assessed when the shut-off notice is generated and clarify that appeals can be made up to 30 days from the bill date.
Ordinance No. 349 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Bennett, Johsz, Marquez, Moran, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Urgency Ordinance No. 349 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: February 12, 2020
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, February 15, 2020
122-20
