CHINO VALLEY INDEPENDENT FIRE DISTRICT
SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2019-01
For the purpose of prescribing regulations governing conditions safeguarding life and property, the Chino Valley Independent Fire District (“District”) has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-01(“Ordinance”) which adopts the 2019 California Fire Code, with errata, based on the 2018 International Fire Code, relating to fire and explosions, hazardous materials and from conditions hazardous to life and property in the occupancy of buildings and premises, providing for the issuance of permits and collection of fees, and repealing Fire Code Ordinance No. 2016-02.
A certified copy of the full text of the adopted Ordinance, including the amendments to the 2019 California Fire Code, is available for review at the District’s Administrative Headquarters in the Clerk of the Board’s office located at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
On September 11, 2019, the District held the first reading by title only of the Ordinance. On October 9, 2019, the District held a public hearing and second reading of the Ordinance at the District’s Administrative Headquarters and adopted the Ordinance. At that time all interested parties were invited and encouraged to appear and be heard on the matter of adopting the Ordinance. The Ordinance will become effective January 1, 2020.
Votes
For: DeMonaco, Kreeger,
Ramos-Evinger, Williams
Against: None
Absent: Luth
Contact: Tim Shackelford
Publish: October 12, 2019 604-19
