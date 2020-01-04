CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on January 21, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at the Chino Police Department in the Community Room, 5450 Guardian Way, Chino, California, the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the following:
Approval of the following legislative applications:
- PL19-0029 (Prezone/Annexation) – A request to annex 13.35 gross acres (11.99 adjusted gross acres) of land from the San Bernardino County zoning designation of RS‑1 (Single Residential minimum lot size 1 acre) to the City of Chino’s zoning designation of RD 4.5 (Residential, 4.5 dwelling units/acre).
- PL19-0025 (General Plan Amendment) – A request to change the existing General Plan land use designation of 13.35 gross acres (11.99 adjusted gross acres) of land from RD 2 (2 dwelling units/acre) to RD 4.5 (Residential, 4.5 dwelling units/acre).
The 13.35 gross acre project site (annexation area) is within an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, City of Chino’s sphere of influence, located at the northwest corner of Francis and Yorba Avenues (APNs: 1013-211-21 and 22).
A Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) has been prepared for the Chino Francis Estates project pursuant to Section 15070 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). At the hearing, the City Council will consider adoption of the MND, approval of the applications, and initiate annexation proceedings with the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO).
Applicant: Chino Francis Estates, LLC
Project Planner: Michael Hitz
Project Engineer: Isidro Abreo
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on November 18, 2019 and recommended the City Council approve the proposed Prezone/Annexation, General Plan Amendment and related MND, and approved PL19-0028 (Site Approval), PL19-0026 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20056) and PL19-0027 (Special Conditional Use Permit) to allow for construction of 39 single-story homes and a private park on the project site, subject to approval of the legislative applications and approval of the annexation by LAFCO.
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. All supporting environmental documentation is available on the City’s website at http://cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/community_development/planning/environmental_documents.
Written comments will be accepted by the City Clerk through January 21, 2020 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Michael Hitz, Principal Planner, at (909) 334-3448 or via email at mhitz@cityofchino.org.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice.
Angela Robles
City Clerk
Publish date: January 4, 2020 15-20
