DAILY JOURNAL - NOTICE OF HEARING

NOTICE OF HEARING
A PUBLIC HEARING HAS BEEN SCHEDULED BEFORE THE
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY ZONING ADMINISTRATOR
TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING APPLICATION:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Zoning Administrator of the County of San Bernardino, at its regular meeting on Thursday, September 12, 2019, will conduct a public hearing to consider:
Proposal:
A) MINOR USE PERMIT TO ESTABLISH A CAR WASH TO INCLUDE 5,850 SQUARE FEET OF IMPROVEMENTS TO INCLUDE A WASH TUNNEL, VACUUM STATIONS, OFFICES AND STORAGE ON 1.04 ACRES; AND
B) A MINOR VARIANCE TO ALLOW 15% LANDSCAPING IN LIEU OF THE REQUIRED 20%;
ZONING DISTRICT: GENERAL COMMERCIAL (CG) LOCATED AT 10955 CENTRAL AVENUE, MONTCLAIR, CA 91763); ASSESSOR PARCEL NUMBERS: 1011-341-14 & 1011-341-13 (NOW 1011-341-50)
Project #: P201700365/MUP; Date filed: June 13, 2017.
Applicant: Dennis Lee/Leedco Engineers Inc. for JSO America LLC/Ho Kyung Kim Et Al.
Environmental Determination: A finding of exemption will be considered for compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act.
Time and Place of Hearing: 9:00 a.m. or thereafter, in the Joshua Room, County Government Center, 385 North Arrowhead Avenue, First Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415.
Hearing Participation: Any person affected by this application may submit their concerns in writing prior to the hearing or appear in person and be heard in support of or in opposition to the proposal at the time of the hearing.
If you challenge any decision regarding the above proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing. Due to time constraints and the number of persons wishing to give oral testimony, time restrictions may be placed on oral testimony at the public hearing regarding this proposal. You may wish to make your comments in writing to assure that you are able to express yourself adequately.
The proposed project application and environmental finding may be viewed at the Planning Division at: 385 N. Arrowhead Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0187 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday Thru Friday. To assure that someone will be available to assist you; staff requests that you call the Planning Division at (909) 387-8311 to set a time to review the documents. NOTE: The Zoning Administrator in its deliberation could approve an alternative proposal for the above Project.
8/31/19
CNS-3287988#
Publish: August 31, 2019 504-19
