CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, regarding the Fiscal Year 2018-19 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER).
ALL INTERESTED PARTIES are invited and encouraged to attend the public hearing and to express their views. Due to time constraints and the number of persons who may wish to give oral testimony, time restrictions may be placed on oral testimony at the public hearing regarding this proposal. You may wish to make your comments in writing to insure that you are able to express yourself adequately. Please direct any correspondence to the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA, 91709.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION regarding this project may be obtained from Alma Hernandez, Senior Management Analyst, Community Services Department at (909) 364-2717, Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS
DATED: September 11, 2019
S/ Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, September 14, 2019
530-19
