CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  PLANNING COMMISSION  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on October 7, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following project:
PL16-0456 (Tentative Parcel Map No. 19756), PL16-0457 (Master Site Approval), PL17-0042 (Special Conditional Use Permit), PL17-0044 (Site Approval), PL19-0048 (Special Conditional Use Permit), PL19-0049 (Site Approval) and Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Altitude Business Centre (SCH No. 2017051060) – The following applications are requested as part of the proposed project which is located on a 72.9-acre project site within the AR (Airport Related) land use designation of The Preserve Specific Plan generally located on the east and west sides of Mayhew Avenue, between Kimball and Bickmore Avenues (APN: 1055-101-02, 1055-111-03, 1055-121-01, 1055-231-01 & 02 and 1055-541-01 & 02):
- PL16-0456 (Tentative Parcel Map No. 19756) – A request to subdivide the existing 72.9-acre project site into 22 lots ranging from .35 acres to 16.77 acres in size.
- PL16-0457 (Master Site Approval) – A request for the construction and operation of an industrial business center complex with up to 25 buildings ranging in size from 5,000 square feet to 200,000 square feet and totaling up to 1,313,000 square feet of building space.
- PL17-0042 (Special Conditional Use Permit) & PL17-0044 (Site Approval) – A request to construct three industrial buildings ranging in size from 88,500 square feet to 200,000 square feet on approximately 21 acres of land generally located on the east side of Mayhew Avenue, south of Kimball Avenue. A special conditional use permit is requested for buildings to exceed 50,000 square feet in floor area.
- PL19-0048 (Special Conditional Use Permit) & PL19-0049) (Site Approval) – A request to construct three industrial buildings ranging in size from 117,000 square feet to 200,000 square feet on approximately 26 acres of land generally located on the west side of Mayhew Avenue, south of Kimball Avenue. A special conditional use permit is requested for buildings to exceed 50,000 square feet in floor area.
An Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Altitude Business Centre (SCH No. 2017051060) has been prepared for this project pursuant to Sections 15080 thru 15097 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. The project is within the scope of the EIR, which adequately describes the activity for the purposes of CEQA.
Applicant: Richland Communities
Project Planner: Andrea Gilbert
Project Engineer: Mark Khudadatov
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. All supporting environmental documentation is available on the City’s website at http://cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/community_development/planning/environmental_documents. Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through October 7, 2019, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Andrea Gilbert, Senior Planner at (909) 334-3328 or via email at agilbert@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish Date: September 21, 2019 545-19
