CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

     NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 22, 2019, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will consider adoption of a proposed Ordinance entitled:

     AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 2.28, "BOARDS OR COMMISSIONS", SECTION 2.28.080 "OFFICERS" TO DELEGATE THE APPOINTMENT OF COMMISSION CHAIRS AND VICE CHAIRS TO EACH BOARD OR COMMISSION.

     The Ordinance amends Municipal Code Chapter 2.28 “Boards or Commissions,” Section 2.28.080 “Officers” to delegate the appointment of Commission Chairs and Vice Chairs to each Board or Commission.

     A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.

DATED:  October 9, 2019      

s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK

PUBLISH:  Chino Hills Champion

Saturday, October 12, 2019         600-19

