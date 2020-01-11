MOOTE COMPANIES - NOTICE INVITING TO BID

NOTICE INVITING TO BID
PROJECT: City of Chino, Tract 18858 Bickmore Avenue Traffic Signalization, Signing and Striping and Street Improvements. OWNER/DEVELOPER: KB Home PROJECT EST.: $1,027,124.00. SCHEDULE: 140 Working Days. PLANS & SPECS: Available electronically at Moote Companies via BOX. Contact: Colin Zvarsnick at 949-428-1400, ext. 269. BID SCHEDULE: Bids Due – Public bid opening on January 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Moote Companies, 60 Corporate Park, Suite 100, Irvine, CA. 92606 BONDS: 10% Bid Bond; Payment, Labor and Performance Bonds. “A” Contractors License.
Publish: January 11, 18, 2020 25-20
