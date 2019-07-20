CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on August 5, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino Senior Center 13170 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following projects:
PL18-0012 (Master Site Approval), PL18-0013 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20164), PL18-0014 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20165), PL18-0015 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20166), PL18-0016 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20167), PL18-0017 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20168), PL18-0097 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20248), and PL18-0098 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20249) – A request for approval of the following applications for Block 4 in the Low Density Residential (LDR) land use designation of The Preserve Specific Plan, located east of East Preserve Loop, south of Market Street, west of Hellman Avenue, and north of Legacy Park Street (APNs: 1057-391-02 thru 08):
- PL18-0012 (Master Site Approval) and PL18-0013 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20164) – An “A” level master plan and subdivision for conveyance purposes of a 55.86 adjusted gross acre project site for the development of 388 residential units at an overall density of 6.95 dwelling units per acre.
- PL18-0014 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20165) – A “B” level subdivision of 15.00 adjusted gross acres into 79 lots and 6 lettered lots at a density of 5.27 dwelling units per acre.
- PL18-0015 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20166) – A “B” level subdivision of 10.43 adjusted gross acres into 69 lots and 5 lettered lots at a density of 6.62 dwelling units per acre.
- PL18-0016 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20167) – A “B” level condominium map for future development of a 4-pack detached residential condo product comprised of 60 residential units on 7.58 adjusted gross acres at a density of 7.92 dwelling units per acre.
- PL18-0017 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20168) – A “B” level condominium map for future development of an auto court residential product comprised of 68 detached residential units on 8.49 adjusted gross acres at a density of 8.00 dwelling units per acre.
- PL18-0097 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20248) – A “B” level condominium map for future development of a 4-pack detached residential condo product comprised of 56 residential units on 7.23 adjusted gross acres at a density of 7.75 dwelling units per acre.
- PL18-0098 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20249) – A “B” level condominium map for future development of an auto court residential product comprised of 56 detached residential units on 7.13 adjusted gross acres at a density of 7.85 dwelling units per acre.
An Addendum to The Preserve Chino Sphere of Influence – Subarea 2 Final Environmental Impact Report (SCH# 2000121036) for Block 4 -Tentative Tract Map No. 20164 has been prepared for the project pursuant to Section 15164 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines that identifies the project is within the scope of the EIR, which adequately describes the activity for the purposes of CEQA. All supporting environmental documentation is available on the City’s website at http://cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/community_development/planning/environmental_documents.
Applicant: Chino Development Corporation
Project Planner: Kim Le
Project Engineer: Gabor Pakozdi
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through August 5, 2019, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Michael Hitz, Principal Planner at (909) 334-3448 or via email at mhitz@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: July 20, 2019 423-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.