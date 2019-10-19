NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING
On November 5, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., the Chino City Council will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, for consideration of the following project which is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act per section 15061(b)(3)/guidelines Introduction of Ordinance No. 2019-015
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TITLE 15 OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE, ADOPTING THE 2019 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA BUILDING STANDARDS CODE, KNOWN AS THE CALIFORNIA CODE OF REGULATIONS, TITLE 24 (CCR, T‑24), BASED ON THE INTERNATIONAL BUILDING AND FIRE CODES, 2018 EDITIONS, PUBLISHED BY THE INTERNATIONAL CODE COUNCIL (ICC); THE UNIFORM PLUMBING AND MECHANICAL CODES, 2018 EDITIONS, PUBLISHED BY THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PLUMBING AND MECHANICAL OFFICIALS (IAPMO); AND THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CODE, 2018 EDITION, PUBLISHED BY THE NATIONAL FIRE PROTECTION ASSOCIATION (NFPA), AND CERTAIN AMENDMENTS, ADDITIONS AND DELETIONS THERETO.
This ordinance adopts the 2019 Edition of the California Building Codes which are based on the International Building and Fire Codes, 2018 Editions, published by the International Code Council (ICC); the Uniform Plumbing and Mechanical Codes, 2018 Editions, published by the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO); and the National Electrical Code, 2018 Edition, published by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). All supporting documentation is available for review in the Community Development Department at Chino City Hall. Written comments concerning the above listed ordinance will be accepted through November 5, 2019, 5:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the Development Services Department at (909) 334-3308.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: October 19, 2019
October 26, 2019 610-19
