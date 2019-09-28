NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Chino Valley Independent Fire District will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at the Chino Valley Independent Fire District Administrative Headquarters, 14011 City Center, Chino Hills, to hear any and all objections to the proposed fees and removal of weeds, tumbleweeds or combustible vegetation upon properties that received a Notice to Destroy.
The proposed list of properties is available for review at the Fire District Administrative Headquarters Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning September 27, 2019. Copies are available upon request.
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend this Public Hearing and to provide input. Written comments will also be addressed. Please direct all questions and correspondence, regarding weed abatement to the Administrative Headquarters, Attention Danielle Barnes Fire Marshal (909) 902-5260.
Contact: Danielle Barnes,
Fire Marshal
Published: September 28, 2019
October 5, 2019 554-19
