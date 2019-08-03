CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  PLANNING COMMISSION  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on August 19, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following project:
PL17-0105 (Master Site Approval) and PL17‑0106 (Tentative Tract Map No. 18846) – A request to subdivide approximately 273 acres into 24 numbered lots and 19 lettered lots, and approve design guidelines for future development of the Rancho Miramonte (formally Edgewater Communities) master planned community consisting of 823 residential units, a private recreation center, a neighborhood park, seven pocket parks, perimeter trail system and designated open space/habitat conservation areas. The project area includes Low Density Residential (LDR), Medium Density Residential (MDR), Neighborhood Commercial (NC), Recreation Center, Open Space Recreation (OS-R), and Open Space Natural (OS-N) land use designations within The Preserve Specific Plan, generally located at the southeast corner of Chino-Corona Road and Cucamonga Avenue (AP Nos. 1057-211-03, 04; 1057-212-01, 02, 03, 04, 25). An Addendum to the Edgewater Communities Environmental Impact Report (EIR) (SCH No. 2006121093) for the Rancho Miramonte project has been approved pursuant to Section 15164 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. The project is within the scope of the EIR, which adequately describes the activity for the purposes of CEQA.
Applicant: Trumark Homes
Project Planner: Andrea Gilbert
Project Engineer: Mark Khudadatov
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. All supporting environmental documentation is available on the City’s website at http://cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/community_development/planning/environmental_documents. Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through August 19, 2019, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Andrea Gilbert, Senior Planner at (909) 334-3328 or via email at agilbert@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
