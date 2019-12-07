CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DATE: Tuesday, December 17, 2019
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
PLACE: City of Chino Hills
Council Chambers
14000 City Center Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing at the time and place indicated above to consider Conditional Use Permit 19CUP02.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Michael Blackwell, on behalf of AT&T, is proposing to construct and operate a wireless communications facility on City-owned open space north of Grand Avenue and east of Calle San Marcos. The proposed facility would consist of wireless communications antennas mounted to a 60-foot tall tower disguised as a eucalyptus tree and equipment cabinets and a backup generator located in an equipment enclosure to be built at the base of the tower.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project is located on City-owned open space north of Grand Avenue and east of Calle San Marcos. The facility would be located to the south of the existing, paved trail, approximately 305 feet east of Calle San Marcos, and 150 feet north of Grand Avenue.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN
that a determination has been made that the proposed project is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because the project proposes to develop and operate a wireless communications facility within City-owned open space bounded on two sides by public streets and on a third side by a public school. The proposed project does not have the potential to cause significant effects on the environment. Consequently, it is categorically exempt from further CEQA review under Cal. Code Regs. §§ 15061.b.3 and 15303. Additional information regarding this project is available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 during the following hours: Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to be present at the public hearing and encouraged to give testimony at the time and place indicated above. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Ryan Gackstetter, Senior Planner with the Community Development Department at rgackstetter@chinohills.org or
(909) 364-2749.
DATED: December 4, 2019
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, December 7, 2019 718-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.