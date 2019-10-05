CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  PLANNING COMMISSION  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on October 21, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following project:
PL19-0052 (Administrative Approval) and PL19-0069 (Major Variance) – A request for approval of a variance to exceed the 25 percent maximum allowable lot coverage for an existing residential lot, to allow for the construction of a new single-story home and accessory structures with a total floor area of 6,623 square feet, resulting in a proposed total lot coverage of 35.22 percent, located in the RD2 (Residential/Agricultural) zoning district at 6252 Joaquin Street (APN: 1020-371-33). The project is categorically exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15303, Minor New Construction.
Applicant: Greg Bonomo
Project Planner: Ryan Murphy
Project Engineer: Felicia Marshall
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through October 21, 2019, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Ryan Murphy, Assistant Planner at (909) 334-3525 or via email at rmurphy@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Community Development
Publish date: October 5, 2019 581-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.