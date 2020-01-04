CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, to consider a proposal to amend Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Chapter 16.12.060 Alcoholic Beverage Outlets. (Municipal Code Amendment 19MCA04).
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that a determination has been made that the adoption of the ordinance associated with proposed Municipal Code Amendment 19MCA04 is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for the following reasons: (1) it will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment (14 Cal. Code Regs. § 15060(c)(2)), (2) there is no possibility that the ordinance may have a significant effect on the environment (14 Cal. Code Regs. § 15061(b)(3), and (3) the Ordinance does not constitute a “project” as defined in the CEQA Guidelines (14 Cal. Code Regs. § 15378). Additional information regarding this project is available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 during the following hours: Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at a public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS are invited to be present at the public hearing. All persons may give testimony at the time and place indicated above. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Michael Hofflinger, Senior Planner with the Community Development Department at mhofflinger@chinohills.org or
(909) 364-2777.
DATED: December 19, 2019
S/ Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday,
January 4, 2020 03-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.