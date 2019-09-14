Chino Valley Independent Fire District
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Chino Valley Independent Fire District will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at the Fire District Administrative Headquarters located at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to receive input from the public on proposed Fire Code Ordinance 2019-01.
The proposed ordinance is for the purpose of prescribing regulations governing conditions hazardous to life and property from fire, explosion or hazardous materials, within the District’s jurisdiction. The Board of Directors are proposing to adopt an ordinance which adopts by reference and amends the 2019 edition of the California Fire Code with errata, based on the 2018 International Fire Code (collectively referred to as the Fire Code).
The full text of the proposed Fire Code Ordinance, including local amendments, and a copy of the 2019 California Fire Code is available for public review during District business hours at the District’s Administrative Headquarters in the Clerk of the Board’s office located at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend the Public Hearing and to provide input. Written comments received before the hearing will be addressed.
Contact: Sandra Heney, Clerk of the Board
Published: September 14, 2019 and September 21, 2019
537-19
