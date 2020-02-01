DAILY JOURNAL - NOTICE INVITING BIDS

NOTICE INVITING BIDS
STATE OF CALIFORNIA
Chino Preserve Development Corp. (“Developer”) invites qualified contractors to submit sealed proposals (Bids) to perform the work required for:
TRACT 20161 VAN VLIET
STREET, STORM DRAIN, SEWER & DOMESTIC WATER IMPROVEMENTS
FOR
COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2003-3
THE PRESERVE
(in the City of Chino, CA)
RECEIPT OF BIDS: Developer will receive sealed bids by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Preserve Parkhouse at 15871 Main Street, Chino, CA 91708. Immediately following the close of the bidding period, all bids received for this project will be publicly opened and read. No postmarks will be accepted. Late bids will be rejected.
Bids must be prepared on the approved provided proposal forms in conformance with the Instructions to Bidders and marked: BID FOR: TRACT 20161 VAN VLIET STREET, STORM DRAIN, SEWER & DOMESTIC WATER IMPROVEMENTS, (Do Not Open with Regular Mail)
Developer reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any irregularity, and award contracts in the best interest of the Developer and to take all bids under advisement for a period of ninety-five (95) days.
Developer complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you require a reasonable accommodation to attend the public bid opening, contact Developer at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.
Any contract entered into pursuant to this notice will incorporate the provisions of the State Labor Code. Labor Code Section 1735 requires that no discrimination be made in the employment of persons upon public works because of the race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, or sex of such persons, except as provided in Government Code Section 12940.
NO PRE-BID MEETING WILL BE HELD
DESCRIPTION OF WORK:The work of improvement consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor and incidentals as required by the Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents for the above stated project. The project is located on Sandpiper Ave. between Pine Ave. and Bickmore Ave., west of Meadowhouse Ave. In general, the project consists of street improvements for Sandpiper Ave. (including signing and striping and lighting), and approximately 2,200 LF of RCP storm drain improvements, approximately 2,100 LF of 8” PVC sewer improvements, approximately 2,700 LF of 8” PVC domestic water improvements.
WORK SCHEDULE: The Project or Work is anticipated to begin in the middle of March, 2020. The Project or Work must be completed within 75 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed.
OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: Plans, Specifications, and Contact Documents may be obtained electronically by email by Albert A. Webb Associates at 3788 McCray Street, Riverside, California 92506, (951) 686-1070. Requests should be e-mailed to malissa.martinez@webbassociates.com and annette.trussell@webbassociates.com. It is the Contractor's responsibility to notify Albert A. Webb Associates if bidding documents are obtained from a plan room so that they may be added to the plan holder’s list. Plan holders that are not on the plan holder’s list will not receive addendums and their bid will be rejected.
CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE : The Contractor shall possess a valid California Class “A” contractor’s license, OR a combination of Class “C” specialty contractor’s license(s) sufficient to perform work, from the time the bids are due and throughout the entire term of the contract. Developer will not award this Contract to a Bidder who fails to possess the required license.
PREVAILING WAGE REQUIREMENTS: This project is a public work in the state of California. Therefore, prevailing wage rates will be enforced.
Pursuant to Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 of the Labor Code of the State of California (including sections 1771 and 1773.2), Developer has obtained from the Department of Industrial Relations of the State of California the general prevailing rate of per diem wages, and the general prevailing rate of holiday and overtime work in the locality in which the public work is to be performed for each craft, classification or type of workers needed to perform the Work, and they are on file in the office of the Developer at 1156 N. Mountain Avenue, Upland, CA 91786. The Contractor to whom the Contract is awarded, and its subcontractors, shall pay to all workers in the performance of the Work not less than the prevailing rate of wages needed to execute the contract. Copies of schedules of prevailing wage rates may be obtained on the California Department of Industrial Relations website http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr and will be made available by the Developer upon request.
If this Agreement is subject to the payment of federal prevailing wages under the Davis-Bacon Act (40 U.S.C. § 3141 et seq.), then Contractor shall pay the higher of either the state or federal prevailing wage applicable to each laborer.
DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS (DIR) COMPLIANCE:This project is a public work and is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR). In bidding on this work, it shall be the Bidder’s sole responsibility to evaluate and include the cost of complying with all labor compliance requirements under this contract and applicable law in its bid.
REGISTRATION WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: Pursuant to Labor Code sections 1725.5, 1771.1, and SB 854, Public Works Contractor Registration Program, all contractors and subcontractors who bid or work on Public Works projects must be registered with, and pay an annual fee to, the State Department of Industrial Relations (DIR), subject to the limited exceptions set forth in Labor Code Section 1771.1(a) (regarding the submission of a bid as authorized by Business & Professions Code Section 7029.1 or Public Contract Code Section 10164 or 20103.5), provided that contractors and subcontractors subject to such exceptions shall be registered with the DIR at the time the contract is awarded. No bid will be accepted, except as provided above, nor any contract entered into, without proof of the contractor’s and subcontractors’ current registration with the Department of Industrial Relations to perform public work. If awarded a contract, the Bidder and its subcontractor, of any tier, shall maintain active registration with the Department of Industrial Relations for the duration of the Project.
In accordance with provisions of Section 1770 of the California Labor Code, the Director of Industrial Relations has determined general prevailing rates of per diem wages for various localities throughout the State. These wage rate determinations may be viewed at the DIR’s web site www.dir.ca.gov. Any interested parties wishing to examine said rates should direct their request to the City public counter located in the City of Chino. No contractor nor subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless they are registered with the State Department of Industrial Relations (DIR.) No contractor nor subcontractor may be awarded a public works contract unless registered with the DIR. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. Failure of a bidder to correctly list each of the proposed subcontractors, specialty, and license numbers will constitute a non-responsive bid and such bid will be rejected. No award shall be made to a contractor who has not been licensed in accordance with the provisions of the Business and Professions Code.
REQUIRED BONDS: The successful bidder is required to furnish a Labor and Materials Bond in an amount of 100% of the contract amount, Faithful Performance Bond in an amount equal to 100% of the contract amount, and a Warranty Bond in the amount of 10% of the contract amount; the bonds to be secured by a surety company or surety companies satisfactory to the Developer and City Council of the City of Chino.
RETAINAGE: The contract documents call for monthly progress payments based upon the engineer's estimate of the percentage of work completed. The OWNER will retain 5 percent of each progress payment as security for completion of the balance of the work. At the request and expense of the successful bidder, the OWNER will pay the amounts so retained upon compliance with the requirements of Public Contract Code Section 22300 and the provisions of the contract documents pertaining to Substitution of Securities.
Signature of Registered Engineer
