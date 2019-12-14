CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS FOR
PIPELINE AVENUE (VALLE VISTA DRIVE TO BAYBERRY DRIVE)
pavement rehabilitation
Project No. sT200009
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received in the Office of the Chino Hills City Clerk up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on the 23rd day of January, 2020, and will be opened on said date and hour, in public, in the Council Chambers of the Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, California, by the City Clerk, for the following work: Pipeline Avenue (Valle Vista Drive to Bayberry Drive) Pavement Rehabilitation Project No. ST200009, and shall be tabulated by the City staff, and the result thereof reported to the City Council for its consideration. Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained beginning Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Engineering Division, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, California 91709, telephone (909) 364-2770, for a fee of $35.00 per set.
Each bid shall be made out on the bid proposal form furnished by the Engineering Division in the bid requirements and specifications, and shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier’s check or bid bond in the amount of ten (10) percent of the amount bid, made payable to the City of Chino Hills, and submitted up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on the 23rd day of January, 2020. Sealed bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes and marked in the upper left-hand corner “Pipeline Avenue (Valle Vista Drive to Bayberry Drive) Pavement Rehabilitation Project No. sT200009”, together with the name and address of the bidder.
There will be a Mandatory Pre-Bid meeting on January 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at the intersection of Pipeline Avenue and Bayberry Drive. Failure to participate in the pre-bid meeting will render a bidder non-responsive. Project is federally funded by Community Development Block Grant (CDBG); federal requirements will apply to the contract.
It shall be mandatory, upon the contractor to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor under him, to pay not less than the prevailing rate of wages as established by the City Council as they apply to the work being performed hereunder. Said prevailing rates are available from the State of California Department of Industrial Relations website: http://www.dir.ca.gov/OPRL/PWD/Southern.html. Furthermore, minimum wage rates as predetermined by the Department of Labor (Federal) at https://www.wdol.gov/dba.aspx apply to this project as well. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the State of California or the Federal Department of Labor for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and his subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The successful bidder shall be required to enter into a contract with the City of Chino Hills in the manner and form approved by the City Attorney. The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality to the extent permitted by law and reserves the further right to make an award to the lowest responsible bidder found and determined to serve the best interest of the City of Chino Hills.
Dated: December 10, 2019
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL
OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
December 14, 2019
December 21, 2019 736-19
