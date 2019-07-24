CAROLLO ENGINEERS  - GOOD FAITH EFFORT

Carollo Engineers, Inc. is seeking qualified disadvantaged business enterprise firms (MBE, WBE, SBE, SBRA, LSAF, or HUB certified firms) to join our Construction Management team for the Inland Empire Utilities Agency’s RP-5 Liquids Treatment Expansion and RP-5 Solids Treatment Facility Project. We are looking for firms that specialize in:
Specialty Materials Testing • Surveying • Cost Estimating • Scheduling with P6 • Clerical Services • Soils Testing • Mechanical Inspection • Structural Inspection • Construction Management • Commissioning Services
Interested firms must hold a DBE certification from a recognized California or Federal certifying agency.
Certifications will be accepted from the following:
• The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA)
• The Small Business Administration (SBA)
• The Department of Transportation’s State implemented DBE Certification Program (with U.S. citizenship)
• Tribal, State and Local governments
• Independent private organization certifications
The deadline for submissions is August 22, 2019 at 4:00 pm. For questions, email Rick Doeve at rdoeve@carollo.com.
