CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2019-015

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2019-015
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TITLE 15 OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE (BUILDINGS AND CONSTRUCTION), INCLUDING THE ADOPTION OF THE 1997 UNIFORM ADMINISTRATIVE CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA BUILDING CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA RESIDENTIAL CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA MECHANICAL CODE, THE 2018 INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY MAINTENANCE CODE, THE 1997 UNIFORM CODE FOR THE ABATEMENT OF DANGEROUS BUILDINGS, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA PLUMBING CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA ELECTRICAL CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA FIRE CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA EXISTING BUILDING CODE, THE 2019 CALIFORNIA GREEN BUILDING STANDARDS CODE, THE 2019 BUILDING ENERGY EFFICIENCY STANDARDS FOR RESIDENTIAL AND NONRESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS, WITH CERTAIN AMENDMENTS THERETO.
Ordinance No. 2019-015 adopts the 2019 Edition of the California Building Codes which are based on the International Building and Fire Codes, 2018 Editions, published by the International Code Council (ICC); the Uniform Plumbing and Mechanical Codes, 2018 Editions, published by the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO); and the National Electrical Code, 2018 Edition, published by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).
Ordinance No. 2019‑015 was adopted by the Chino City Council on November 19, 2019 by the following votes:
AYES: Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove & Lucio
NOES: None
ABSENT: Rodriguez
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: November 30, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.