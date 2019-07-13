DAILY JOURNAL - CHINO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NUTRITION SERVICES

CHINO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
NUTRITION SERVICES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Chino Valley Unified School District Nutrition Services Department will be turning over unclaimed excess funds left in exited student meal accounts on July 30, 2019 to the District’s General Fund. For additional information, contact the Nutrition Services Department at 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino, CA 91710, (909) 628-1201 ext. 1500
7/13/19
CNS-3271659#
Publish July 13, 2019 404-19
