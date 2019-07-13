CHINO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

NUTRITION SERVICES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Chino Valley Unified School District Nutrition Services Department will be turning over unclaimed excess funds left in exited student meal accounts on July 30, 2019 to the District’s General Fund. For additional information, contact the Nutrition Services Department at 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino, CA 91710, (909) 628-1201 ext. 1500

7/13/19

CNS-3271659#

Publish July 13, 2019                                       404-19

DAILY JOURNAL - CHINO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NUTRITION SERVICES

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.