LEGAL NOTICE
CITY OF CHINO
NOTICE OF COMMUNITY MEETING
CONSOLIDATED PLAN/ANNUAL ACTION PLAN AND ANALYSIS OF IMPEDIMENTS TO FAIR HOUSING CHOICE (2020-2025)
COMMUNITY INPUT SOLICITATION
Notice is hereby given that on October 3, 2019 at 5:30 pm, at the Neighborhood Activity Center (NAC), located at 5201 D Street, Chino, California, the City of Chino will conduct a community meeting regarding the development of the proposed Fiscal Year 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan/Annual Action Plan and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice. The purpose of this public meeting is to provide a forum for residents and interested organizations to express their views on the City’s development of these plans:
Consolidated Plan
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has established several national goals that guide the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds. The three broad goals include “Securing Decent Housing,” “Providing a Suitable Living Environment,” and “Expanding Economic Opportunities.” The Consolidated Plan is developed to determine how these goals will be met within the City of CHINO.
Annual Action Plan
The principal purpose of the Annual Action Plan is to show how the CDBG Funds will be expended during the year in a way that addresses the needs, priorities and objectives contained in the City’s Consolidated Plan.
Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice
The Analysis focuses on actions, omissions and decisions made because of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status or national origin, which restrict, or have the effect of restricting, housing choices or the availability of housing choices in the City of CHINO.
Public Comment
Interested persons and organizations are invited to attend this public meeting and be heard regarding this matter. Written comments may be submitted in advance of the meeting to Attention: Pat Cacioppo at 909-334-3355 or email pcacioppo@cityofchino.org.
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate, please contact the City Clerk Department at 909-334-3306. TDD users may call the California TDD Relay Service at 1-800-735-2922. Services such as American Sign Language interpreters, a reader during a meeting, auxiliary aids, large print copies of an agenda and/or translation assistance for non-English speakers are available upon reasonable and timely request. To ensure availability, you are advised to make your request at least 72 hours prior to the meeting/event you wish to attend. Due to difficulties in securing sign language interpreters, five or more business days’ notice is strongly recommended.
Publish: September 14, 2019
AVISO LEGAL
CIUDAD DE CHINO
AVISO DE REUNION COMUNITARIA
PLAN CONSOLIDADO / PLAN DE ACCION ANUAL Y ANÁLISIS DE IMPEDIMENTOS A LA ELECCIÓN DE VIVIENDA JUSTA (2020-2025)
SOLICITACION COMUNITARIA DE ENTRADA
Se comunica que el 3 de Octubre de 2019, a last 5:30 de la tarde, en el Neighborhood Activity Center (NAC0, 5201 D Street, Chino, California, la Ciudad de Chino llevará a cabo una reunión comunitaria sobre el desarrollo del Plan Consolidado para el Año Fiscal 2020-2025 propuesto / Plan de Acción Anual y Análisis de Impedimentos para la Elección de Vivienda Justa. El propósito de esta reunión pública es proporcionar un foro para que los residentes y las organizaciones interesadas expresen sus opiniones sobre el desarrollo de estos planes por parte de la Ciudad:
Plan consolidado
El Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano (HUD) de los Estados Unidos ha establecido varias metas nacionales que guían el uso de los Fondos de Subsidios Globales para el Desarrollo Comunitario (CDBG). Los tres objetivos generales incluyen "Asegurar una vivienda digna", "Proporcionar un entorno de vida adecuado" y "Ampliar las oportunidades económicas". El Plan consolidado se desarrolla para determinar cómo se cumplirán estos objetivos dentro de la Ciudad de CHINO.
Plan de acción anual
El propósito principal del Plan de Acción Anual es mostrar cómo se gastarán los Fondos de CDBG durante el año de manera que se aborden las necesidades, prioridades y objetivos contenidos en el Plan Consolidado de la Ciudad.
Análisis de los impedimentos a la elección de vivienda justa
El análisis se centra en las acciones, omisiones y decisiones tomadas por raza, color, religión, sexo, discapacidad, estado familiar u origen nacional, que restringen o tienen el efecto de restringir las opciones de vivienda o la disponibilidad de opciones de vivienda en la Ciudad de CHINO.
Comentario publico
Las personas y organizaciones interesadas están invitadas a asistir a esta reunión pública y recibir información sobre este asunto. Se pueden enviar comentarios por escrito antes de la reunión a Atención: Pat Cacioppo al 909-334-3355 o enviar un correo electrónico a pcacioppo@cityofchino.org.
En cumplimiento de la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades, si necesita asistencia especial para participar, comuníquese con el Departamento de la Secretaría Municipal al 909-334-3306. Los usuarios de TDD pueden llamar al Servicio de retransmisión TDD de California al 1-800-735-2922. Los servicios tales como intérpretes de lenguaje de señas estadounidense, un lector durante una reunión, ayudas auxiliares, copias en letra grande de una agenda y / o asistencia de traducción para personas que no hablan inglés están disponibles a solicitud razonable y oportuna. Para garantizar la disponibilidad, se recomienda que realice su solicitud al menos 72 horas antes de la reunión / evento al que desea asistir. Debido a las dificultades para obtener intérpretes de lenguaje de señas, se recomienda encarecidamente el aviso de cinco o más días hábiles
Publish: September 14, 2019 538-19
