CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2019-012

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION
ORDINANCE NO. 2019-012
ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, ACTING IN ITS CAPACITY AS THE LEGISLATIVE BODY OF COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2019-1 (THE LANDINGS) OF THE CITY OF CHINO AUTHORIZING THE LEVY OF SPECIAL TAXES WITHIN THE DISTRICT
Ordinance No. 2019-012 (the “Ordinance”) provides the authorization by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Chino (the “City”), on behalf of Community Facilities District No. 2019-1 (The Landings) of the City of Chino (the “Community Facilities District”) to levy a special tax within the Community Facilities District pursuant to the Mello Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, comprising Chapter 2.5 of Part 1 of Division 2 of Title 5 of the Government Code of the State of California (the “Act”) at the maximum rates and in accordance with the rates and method of apportionment set forth in Exhibit C to Resolution No. 2019-031, which rate and method of apportionment is incorporated by reference in the Ordinance (the “Rate and Method”).
All of the collections of the special tax pursuant to the Rate and Method shall be used as provided for in the Act and the resolution establishing the Community Facilities District (the “Resolution of Formation”). The special tax shall be levied within the Community Facilities District only so long as needed for the purposes described in the Resolution of Formation.
The special tax levied pursuant to the Rate and Method shall be collected in the same manner as ordinary ad valorem property taxes are collected and shall be subject to the same penalties and the same procedure, sale and lien priority in case of delinquency as is provided for ad valorem taxes (which such procedures include the exercise of all rights and remedies permitted by law to make corrections, including, but not limited to, the issuance of amended or supplemental tax bills), as such procedure may be modified by law or by the City Council from time to time.
Introduction of Ordinance No. 2019-012 to authorize the levy of special taxes within Community Facilities District No. 2019-1 (The Landings) of the City of Chino, was approved on August 7, 2019, by the following votes:
AYES: Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove, Lucio, Rodriguez
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
Said ordinance will be presented for adoption at the September 3, 2019 City Council meeting. Reference is hereby made to the full text of the Ordinance, a copy of which may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California 91710, telephone (909) 334-3250.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: August 17, 2019 477-19
