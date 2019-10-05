SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION
ORDINANCE NO. 2019-014
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 2002-03, SECTION 2.52.020, OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE DESIGNATING SPECIFIC HOLIDAYS UPON WHICH PUBLIC OFFICES AND BUILDINGS OF THE CITY OF CHINO SHALL BE CLOSED
Ordinance No. 2019-014 amends the Chino Municipal Code to include Martin Luther King as a designated holiday upon which public offices and buildings of the City of Chino will be closed.
Adoption of Ordinance No 2019-014 was approved by the Chino City Council on October 1, 2019 by the following votes:
AYES: Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove, Lucio, Rodriguez
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: Oct. 5, 2019 588-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.