ORDINANCE NO. 2019-014

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 2002-03, SECTION 2.52.020, OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE DESIGNATING SPECIFIC HOLIDAYS UPON WHICH PUBLIC OFFICES AND BUILDINGS OF THE CITY OF CHINO SHALL BE CLOSED

Ordinance No. 2019-014 amends the Chino Municipal Code to include Martin Luther King as a designated holiday upon which public offices and buildings of the City of Chino will be closed.

Adoption of Ordinance No 2019-014 was approved by the Chino City Council on October 1, 2019 by the following votes:

AYES:      Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove, Lucio, Rodriguez

NOES:     None     

ABSENT: None

A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.

Angela Robles, City Clerk

Publish: Oct. 5, 2019   588-19

