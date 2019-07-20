CITY O F CHINO - NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on August 5, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino Senior Center 13170 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following projects:
PL18-0010 (Master Site Approval), PL18‑0011 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20161), PL18‑0092 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20169), PL18‑0093 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20170), PL18‑0094 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20171), PL18‑0095 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20172), and PL19‑0038 (Tentative Tract Map No. 20270) – A request to amend a portion of the previously approved Van Vliet master plan that includes the subdivision of 44.13 adjusted gross acres of land and an associated 1.5 acre lot that includes a basin for the development of up to 494 residential units in the Medium Density Residential (MDR) land use designation of The Preserve Specific Plan, located south of Bickmore Avenue, north of Pine Avenue, east of Mayhew Avenue and west of Rincon Meadows Avenue (APNs: 1057-011-03 thru 07, 1057-021-03, -05, 1057-041-03, -09, -12, 1057-061-03 thru 09, 1057-071-05).
An Addendum to The Preserve - Chino Sphere of Influence – Subarea 2 Final Environmental Impact Report (SCH# 2000121036) for Van Vliet – Tentative Tract Map No. 20161 has been prepared for the project pursuant to Section 15164 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines that identifies the project is within the scope of the EIR, which adequately describes the activity for the purposes of CEQA. All supporting environmental documentation is available on the City’s website at http://cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/community_development/planning/environmental_documents
Applicant: Chino Preserve Development Corporation
Project Planner: Maria Staar
Project Engineer: Mark Khudadatov
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through August 5, 2019, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Maria Staar, Senior Planner at (909) 334-3333 or via email at mstaar@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: July 20, 2019 424-19
