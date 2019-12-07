CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 342
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 26, 2019, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 342 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 2.28.030 "QUALIFICATIONS" OF CHAPTER 2.28 TO ADDRESS THE QUALIFICATIONS OF MEMBERS OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS AND DEFINE THE TERM "DOMICILE" FOR PURPOSES OF ESTABLISHING RESIDENCY.
The Ordinance amends Municipal Code Chapter 2.28.030 “Qualifications” of Chapter 2.28 to address the qualifications of members of Boards and Commissions and define the term “domicile” for purposes of establishing residency.
Ordinance No. 342 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Moran, Bennett, Johsz, Marquez, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 342 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: December 4, 2019
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, December 7, 2019 710-19
